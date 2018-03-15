No S.S. Moyie rides this summer: City announces Glenmore Dam improvements

Dam - Improvements to the Glenmore one will mean a boat-load of recreational changes this summer.

On Thursday, the City of Calgary announced the Glenmore Dam is getting a face lift to address increasing demands and flood mitigation after 85 years.

The project will include a new bridge deck with better access for pedestrians and cyclists on the pathway, concrete work on the face of the dam, and a new steel gate and hoist system.

Unfortunately for those who love taking a trip on the S.S. Moyie at Heritage Park, or sailors of larger trailer-launched boats on the Glenmore Dam are out of luck this year.

The city explained it has to lower water levels to get the project done, which creates a safety hazard for bigger crafts.

But they're making up for the big boat ban by offering free boat stall parking at the dam for any sailboats already enrolled for 2018.

“It’s essential for the City to act to secure Calgary’s water supply and protect our communities during flood events,” Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas said in a prepared release.

“This important work is also being completed to ensure the safe and continued recreational enjoyment for all Calgarians for generations to come.”

The city is working on a plan for modified recreational uses so canoes, kayaks, rowing shells and hand launched sailboats can make a splash, as usual.

“The City realizes the importance of this work and the impact it will have on recreational activities on the reservoir this year,” said James McLaughlin, recreation director for the city.

“We ask citizens for patience and understanding while this important work on the Glenmore Dam is being completed.”

Here's a complete list of recreational use changes at Glenmore Reservoir this year:

- The South Glenmore Boat Launch will be closed to all boats.

- The Heritage Park Boat Launch is open for the 2018 season to all canoes, kayaks and hand launched craft. No trailer-launched boats can be launched from this site.

- The Canoe & Rowing Club Dock is open for all hand-launched boats. An alternate boat launch will be available to service classes.

- The S.S. Moyie will not run at Heritage Park this year.