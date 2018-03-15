Online connection investigated in alleged Calgary hotel sex assault

CALGARY — A charge of sexual assault has been laid after a woman was allegedly attacked by a man she allowed into her Calgary hotel room, thinking he was an online acquaintance.

Police say they were called to the southwest-area hotel last October to check a report about an assault.

Investigators determined the alleged attacker was a hotel employee who may have obtained the woman's phone number through the guest register.

Police say it's not yet clear how her online conversations may have been obtained in order to pose as the acquaintance.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday at the Calgary International Airport upon his return to Canada.