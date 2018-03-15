Second person charged with theft, trespassing after Okotoks shooting incident

The final person involved in a February theft and subsequent shooting has been arrested, Okotoks RCMP said Thursday.

Police were called to a rural residence near the southern Alberta town at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, to reports of gunfire.

When they arrived on scene, officers observed that the property owner had discharged a firearm an indeterminate number of times after confronting two individuals he said were rifling through his vehicles.

Edouard Maurice was later charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He was released from custody and briefly appeared in Okotoks Provincial Court on March 9, but the case was adjourned until April 6, 2018.

The suspects fled from the gunfire, but one individual - later identified as Ryan Watson - was found and taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his arm.

Watson was charged with trespassing by night, mischief to property, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Okotoks RCMP now say the second person involved was arrested without incident on March 13.

Stephanie Ann Martens, of Okotoks, has been charged with trespassing at night, theft under $5,000, and mischief.

A release said Martens has been released from custody and will in appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on April 20, 2018.