Struggle just a minor setback for Calgary Dinos basketball duo

The Calgary Dinos' recent historic national basketball championship win was fuelled by the clutch play of a former child refugee and young man who honed his skills on the gritty courts of Montreal.

Despite what his teammates might say, Mambi Diawara will tell you he’s not superstitious. Well, almost — he’s just particular about his game day shoe selection.

Sitting on the bleachers of the University of Calgary gym, with the trophy Diawara and his teammates won on Sunday at his feet, the fourth-year communications student dips into his backpack and pulls out a pair of red Air Jordans.

“I have to sign them,” he says. “Get the whole team to sign them too.”

“You’re never going to use them again?” someone asks.

“No. I been playing with a lot of shoes this season, but those, since I wore them, I haven’t lost.”

He was wearing the lucky pair of Air Jordans on Sunday, when his team made history by winning their first U Sports men’s basketball title, with a nail-biting 79-77 final score.

Diawara, a guard for the team, sunk the buzzer-beating clutch shot with only two seconds left to defeat Toronto’s Ryerson Rams.

“The moment was unbelievable,” Diawara said. “It feels really great, honestly, because we worked really hard for this one. We’ve been doubted and overlooked all year. There’s not a better feeling then this.”

Diawara — who practices religiously, every day — first honed his skills on the courts of his hometown, Montreal.

A basketball scholarship led him to a junior college in Texas, where he spent two years playing ball before making the move to Calgary and landing a spot on the Dino’s team.

He said basketball became an outlet to get away from the everyday struggles of life.

“I mean, growing up wasn’t easy for me,” he says. “When I play basketball, I don’t think about a lot of things. Basketball helped keep me out of trouble. When I’m on the court, I’m just thankful to be playing.”

His ambition is to play professional basketball overseas once he graduates with his communication degree next year.

Teammates praise Diawara's commitment to the game.

“Mambi is different,” says David Kapinga, another guard on the Dinos roster.

“He’s his own being. He’s very focused with basketball because that’s a big part of his life. He’s from a rough part in Montreal and he’s come far, and that’s all because of basketball.”

Kapinga has also come far with basketball — born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he came to Canada as a refugee at the age of four.

The economics student said his family bounced from Ottawa to Montreal before finally settling in Calgary when he was 12.

His cousin, who taught him the basics of the game he’d grow to love, started bringing him along to the neighbourhood courts, where Kapinga would watch from the sidelines, mimicking the way the older kids moved.

Soon enough, the student became the teacher. Kapinga quickly went from a rookie player, to dribbling around his cousin with ease.

“He actually owes me Playstation 3 because I beat him,” Kapinga said, laughing.

Basketball also opened up the world to the two athletes, who travelled to Taiwan to play last August.

Both talked about about the surreal experience that placed them in the spotlight.