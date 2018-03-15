WINS family resource centres will close without financial help, says Calgary non-profit

Calgary’s Women in Need Society (WINS) is in dire financial straits, and the not-for-profit says it will have to close its family resource centres unless it can raise half a million dollars.

While most Calgarians know the organization for its chain of thrift shops, the money from those businesses actually goes towards running four family resource centres at Calgary Housing complexes located in Temple, Erin Woods, Bridgeland and Glenbrook.

Karen Ramchuk, the group’s executive director, said they’ve already given notice to the resource centre staff that they will be temporarily laid off.

“We’re going to have to temporarily close them with a permanent closure at the end of April unless we can raise this $500,000 cash that we need,” said Ramchuk.

She described the resource centres as the real heart of the work that WINS does.

Women are offered assistance with job hunting, career building, and English as a second language assistance.

“We have women coming to those resource centres to take advantage of the social programming that we have there,” Ramchuk said.

“We also do things like a women’s group, a kids’ club and girls' club, and that really helps to end social isolation.”

The centres will temporarily close on March 21 and 22, but the drive to raise the needed cash begins right away.

They need donations of both cash and goods for the thrift stores, according to Ramchuck, who said WINS has seen donations of both types decrease since 2014 and the start of the economic downturn.

“With the recessed economy we’re in a bit of a vicious cycle. People don’t have the money to spend. On top of that, for a thrift organization, donations decrease,” she said, adding corporate donations have also dried up, for the most part.

“We do have a few true really great (corporate) friends that still support WINS. The majority of them have really slowed down.”

Cathi Kolochuk, merchandise manager for the WINS thirft stores, said household goods and clothing are what they need the most at the moment.

“We’re looking for basics,” she said. “Cookware, bakeware – basic things.”

Kolochuk said WINS can even pick up unwanted furniture with their fleet of four trucks, and added not all of the goods donated end up in the store - some of it goes directly to women in need.

She stressed that donating and shopping at WINS is almost as good as donating cash, and she knows that the future of the resource centres hang in a delicate balance.