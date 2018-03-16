Affordable housing project for Calgary families, seniors gets provincial funding

Soon, more families in Calgary who need affordable housing - with multiple bedrooms - will have a place to call home.

The province announced $6 million for the construction of the Bishop O’Byrne Housing Association’s Columbus Court project in Calgary on Friday, which will provide more than 100 affordable housing units for low-income seniors and families.

The housing project will accommodate around 250 Calgarians in one, two and three bedroom suites.

Lori Sigurdson, minister of seniors and housing, said in a news release that the government is committed to protecting affordable housing.

“All Albertans deserve to have a safe and affordable home. I know projects like this are needed in Calgary," she said.

The Bishop O’Byrne Housing Association, part of the RESOLVE partnership of Calgary social service agencies working to provide affordable housing in the city, already operates eight non-profit residential properties for low income seniors and families.

The new building, which has a total project budget of $24 million, will also provide residents with a library and fitness facility, according to the release.

Inn from the Cold's executive director told Metro in January that many families in Calgary are stuck in a cycle of homelessness simply die to a lack of appropriately-sized housing.

"The 10-year plan to end homelessness has been remarkably effective with respect to singles – and we're grateful for that and want to continue to support it – but not as effective with respect to families," Abe Brown said at the time.