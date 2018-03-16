Calgary bureaucrats want council to OK an Olympic Bid Corporation – ahead of bid decision

A Calgary Olympic bid you say? No, not necessarily.

Late Friday afternoon, the city released a report saying they have promises of cash from the provincial and federal governments for a potential bid.

This includes securing funding from all orders of government to the tune of $30 million, and asking council for another $2.5 million in funding bringing the city's total Olympic spending budget to $9.5 million.

Although the city is asking councillors to allow them to incorporate a Bid Corporation, they're stressing this doesn't mean the city is going forward with a bid.

"It is imperative to note that funding and incorporating a BidCo does not necessarily mean Calgary will formally bid for the 2026 Olympic Paralympic Winter Ggames," read the report, which mentions the key term BidCo 46 times. "It is a necessary step should the three orders of government and stakeholders decide to bid on the OPWG."