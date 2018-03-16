Calgary's Olympic conversations 'more advanced' than Edmonton's FIFA ask: Nenshi

Are you over the Olympics yet? Sorry, but the conversation for Calgary's 2026 bid is just getting started.

This week, a spokesperson for Alberta Culture and Tourism addressed questions about a possible bid to bring FIFA to Edmonton come 2026, saying there isn't enough information available at this time to determine how hosting the event would affect Alberta taxpayers.

But on Friday, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters he's "pretty confident" an answer about bidding for the 2026 Olympics is just around the corner for Calgary.

"Our conversations are considerably more advanced than the FIFA conversations (are) with the province, in terms of getting them the information they’re now looking for on FIFA," said Nenshi. "They already have it on the Olympics."

He said from what he can tell, the federal and provincial governments are just getting their ducks in a row, but both have indicated they want to further explore a possible bid.

"I’m feeling pretty good about it," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the city will present an Olympic bid exploration update to council next week during a strategic meeting.

That’s when Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas plans to ask council for a plebiscite on whether or not the city should host the Olympics at all.

“The question is pretty simple: do you want this, or not,” Farkas told reporters at city hall.

“I don’t think council has the moral authority to continue further down this path without really that strong consultation.”

Although results from a provincial referendum are binding, municipal plebiscites aren’t.