Fairview Arena site being 'selectively' demolished: City of Calgary

The Fairview Arena's future is in question as the city begins "selective forensic demolition" on the building.

On Friday, in a press release, city officials said temporary accommodations for the Fairview Women's Hockey Arena Society and Indefinite Arts Society have been set up, as the site remains closed off to the public.

Meanwhile, there's an ongoing investigation and some demolition happening on the site since the 46-year-old arena's roof collapsed in February.

The selective demolition will take a few weeks - because the city's hoping for a thorough investigation into the collapse, there's no set timeline for a completion date, the statement said.

Officials also did a city-wide inspection of 50 arenas to start identifying structural issues other older facilities.

“We certainly don’t have this in an existing budget because we didn't’t think this was happening,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters on Friday.

“The conversation around insurance and around finding money to replace a much-needed community facility is ongoing, and I hope we’ll have something to say about that in the next few weeks.”

For now, users of the well-used Fairview Arena are convening at the Frank McCool Arena - a site that was closed and planning to reopen this summer, but will now welcome the Women's Hockey Arena Society in April.

The new Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge is opening its doors and providing much-needed space for the Indefinite Arts Society, the city's release said.

“The City wants to ensure that both organizations are able to continue to provide Calgarians with opportunities to participate in their programs without undue interruption,” said spokesman James McLaughlin in the prepared release.