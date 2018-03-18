Calgarians invited to Earth Sciences display at the Stampede Grounds

There’s still snow on the ground, but would-be geologists of all ages can still get their hands dirty at a free event this week.

From March 18 – 20, 2018, Earth Science for Society (ESfS) will be holding an exhibition at the Big Four building on the Stampede Grounds.

The event is catered towards those from kindergarten to Grade 12, but is a great place for anyone looking to learn more about geology and our planet’s future.

For the first time, ESfS will also be holding an evening time slot on Monday from 6-9 p.m., with the hope of more college-level students and young adults getting engaged in the field of earth sciences.

Through interactive displays and informative speakers, children and adults alike are treated to a few days of learning about resource development and career possibilities with their interests in science.

“It’s great to give people the chance to see what geologists do all day, which is very important for kids to find out,” said Jon Noad, president of Sedimental Services and one of the speakers at the Geo-Theatre over the next few days. “It’s the science that doesn’t have any equations in it.”

Whether it be panning for gold with the legendary Yukon Dan, or learning about the largest urban agriculture farm in Canada that we have right here in our own city, there truly is something for everyone to take away from this ESfS event.

Condensed matter physicist Dr. Ross Lockwood, another speaker from this event, hopes to teach children to reach for the stars — literally.

While he self-admittedly is not an astronaut, his fascination with space and experience in a four-month-long Mars simulation enables him to teach kids about the opportunities in the field of physics.

“I hope that I can encourage kids to basically have more confidence in themselves to do exciting and adventurous things,” said Lockwood.