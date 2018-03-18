Calgary councillor wants better structural inspections on buildings

It’s a notice a motion that the former tenants of Kensington Manor will be watching closely on Monday.

Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell is putting forward a motion that if approved would ask administration to get together with members of the industry and advocacy groups to come up with better standards to catch structural problems in large buildings.

Fresh off the heels of February’s Fairview Arena roof collapse and November’s Kensington Manor evacuation, Farrell said it’s only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed.

“The Kensington Manor residents only had 15 minutes notice late in the day before being evacuated to grab what they could, and we were lucky nobody was hurt - and it’s the same with Fairview Arena,” Farrell said, adding she doesn’t have a specific solution in mind.

“It was really happenstance that these structural problems were caught in time because there’s no systematic approach to capture these things earlier and we need to give people more notice to they can adjust their lives.”

Currently, Building Maintenance Bylaw 33M2016 requires a visual assessment of Calgary’s 498 buildings that are five storeys or greater and 25 years old or older. However, that bylaw doesn’t regulate the internal maintenance of building structures, something that the tenants of Kensington Manor would like to see in the future.

“We support it because structural concerns were the reason residents were evacuated and put out with so little notice,” said former resident and member of Renters Action Movement (RAM) Alison McIntosh.

“We know that there’s things that can be done at a civic level as well as provincial level to improve protection for tenants and inspecting buildings is a big part of that.”

Farrell admits that there is some hesitation to adopt any new requirements that would require internal inspections of building structures.

“I know that some members of the industry are reluctant to look at this but from what I am hearing from admin, there may be some easy tweaks to the existing bylaw that can help improve the situation,” she said.

“What is unacceptable is not acting on the lessons we’ve learned with these two events. It’s ultimately to ensure life safety and both of those structural failures could have been catastrophic.”

McIntosh said there is no excuse for not putting the safety of residents before the inconvenience of landlords.