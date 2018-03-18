Calgary police looking for missing senior

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help in locating a senior who went missing on Sunday.

At approximately 5 p.m., Loris Sidorsky, 70, walked away from a house in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive NE.

Sidorsky suffers from dementia. She is approximately 5'2" tall, and 210 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a dark brown winter jacket with fur trim, a black sweater, black tights, black gloves and ankle length brown winter boots.