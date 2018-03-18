News / Calgary

Calgary police looking for missing senior

Loris Sidorsky walked away from a home in the city's northeast

Loris Sidorsky, 70, has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help in locating a senior who went missing on Sunday.

At approximately 5 p.m., Loris Sidorsky, 70, walked away from a house in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive NE.

Sidorsky suffers from dementia. She is approximately 5'2" tall, and 210 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a dark brown winter jacket with fur trim, a black sweater, black tights, black gloves and ankle length brown winter boots.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

