Councillor wants better enforcement on snow parking bans

She’s not sure if the solution is better signage, higher fines or simply people taking more responsibility, but Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart knows the status quo isn’t working when it comes to snow route parking bans.

That’s why the Ward 13 councillor is bringing forward a motion today asking administration to explore what can be done to enhance compliance during snow route parking bans.

“Bottom line; it’s a safety issue and we really need to look at it,” she says, adding she’s open to suggestions on what needs to be done.

“I don’t know if it’s signage, I don’t know if it’s really taking the snow ban seriously or is it a different fine structure. I really don’t know what the answer is, but I want to be open minded and see what they can come back with.”

The motion still needs the support of the other councillors before it goes to administration but it’s no secret that the city has been struggling to keep up with clearing the streets and residents are getting frustrated.

Trena Kennedy lives along a major bus route in Huntington Hills and she is fed up with some neighbours not moving their cars during snow route parking bans.

“It makes me furious; we have alleys and garages, so I don’t think people have excuses,” she says, adding one of her neighbours haven’t moved their van since before the first ban earlier this year.

“They were ticketed the first time and still didn’t move. So, for both snow bans the city had to plow around the van. I would think they would have been towed since they offended the first time, too.”

Kennedy believes higher fines for repeat offenders would be beneficial.

Whether that’s the solution or not will be up to administration if the motion passes, says Colley-Urquhart.

Whatever the solution though, the councillor says it’s important for tow trucks and parking enforcement officers to be able to focus on their jobs rather than dealing with non-compliance issues.

“There’s not enough tow trucks in the city when a snow ban is enacted to go and move these non-compliant vehicles because any available tow truck is helping those who are stuck on roads,” she says.