Councillors call for slow down on Olympic bid work

One day after putting out a report suggesting the City of Calgary had funding from the provincial and federal governments for a potential 2026 Olympic bid, officials had to issue a correction on that information.

The report, which was part of the agenda for a Wednesday council meeting, has since been taken down. A corrected report has not been put up online in its place.

According to the city, the version of the document that went online Friday was prepared just in case funding did come through before Wednesday’s meeting.

The report suggested the province would be contributing $10 million, while the federal government would contribute $10.5.

In a Facebook post, Coun. Jyoti Gondek suggested that council has not given clear enough direction to Administration, and they need to hit pause and regroup.

She blamed the error on the weight and pace of the project that has been given to administration.

“[T]his situation should be a wake-up call that we as a council need to understand WHY this happened and fix the problem,” wrote Gondek.

Coun. Druh Farrell told metro she has concerns about how information about the process has been coming out.

“I just continue to be concerned that it’s a fait accompli,” she said.