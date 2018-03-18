High River RCMP track stolen car with GPS device
A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to the incident
One man is facing charges after a two-vehicle collision Friday that resulted in one of the car accident victims allegedly stealing the taxi cab who stopped to help.
High River RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on 498 Ave. where the driver of the stolen truck involved in the crash then allegedly stole the taxi who stopped to help due to the foggy weather. Investigators believe the stolen truck also contained a large quantity of stolen goods that were then transferred to the taxi.
The taxi had a tracking device, which led police to a rural area southwest of High River.
RCMP have charged 31-year-old Dustin Andrew Sklerek of no fixed address with theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments, obstructing a police officer and driving while disqualified. He will remain in police custody until his first court appearance.