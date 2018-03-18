High River RCMP track stolen car with GPS device

One man is facing charges after a two-vehicle collision Friday that resulted in one of the car accident victims allegedly stealing the taxi cab who stopped to help.

High River RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on 498 Ave. where the driver of the stolen truck involved in the crash then allegedly stole the taxi who stopped to help due to the foggy weather. Investigators believe the stolen truck also contained a large quantity of stolen goods that were then transferred to the taxi.

The taxi had a tracking device, which led police to a rural area southwest of High River.