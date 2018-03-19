Airport says funding LRT line 'out of the question' in Calgary's near-future

An LRT connection isn't in the short-term plans for the Calgary International Airport.

On Monday, CEO Bob Sartor presented the airport's annual report during a city council meeting. And throughout the presentation several councillors asked about the future of transportation to the airport – namely the long-awaited airport LRT connection.

Coun. George Chahal asked about the city's plans to ad a spur LRT line to the city's existing blue line and bring passengers from train to plane. He said many of his residents work in the airport area and an LRT would make their commutes easier.

But Sartor said for them to fund an LRT given the airport's current size is "out of the question."

The Calgary International Airport doesn't have the cash to help pay for an airport LRT connection right now, but are working on creating a workplace hub that will improve the case for an LRT.

"We are presenting a campus plan to our board this week," Sartor said. "On the assumption that they like what they see, which we believe they will, it will be a question of us sitting down with the city and saying here's how we plan over the next five to 10, even 20 years."

He said one of the issues with transit to the airport is they don't currently have the critical mass to support it. With 24,000 people working at the airport, Sartor said the big question now is getting that number up to 50,000 employees in the next seven to 10 years.

"Suddenly you've started to create an employment node that is separate and different from downtown," Sartor said. "The whole idea is to create that so that we do take advantage of public transit in the future."

In the short term the airport is looking to regional transit providers to get people from communities like Okotoks, Cochrane, Lake Louise, Banff and other far flung communities the airport serves. They're also looking at partnerships with Uber to fill any transportation voids.