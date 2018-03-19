Calgary's cryptocurrency community branching out

Tucked away in a warehouse near downtown Calgary, stacks of computers without monitors hum and whir on metal shelving. They’re working around the clock processing digital gold.

The bitcoin and cryptocurrency mine, Ocuis, is in full swing.

“It sounds like a vacuum going 24/7,” said Ethan Lou, co-founder of Ocuis, a secure cryptocurrency co-location mining facility founded by business partners Lou and Winsor Hoang.

Lou immigrated to Toronto from Singapore in 2012 at the age of 21. Before his endeavours in cryptocurrency in Calgary, Lou was a business correspondent and journalist for Reuters and the Toronto Star.

“I Started with Reuters in Toronto and they moved me to New York, and then they moved me here [Calgary] to cover oil and gas,” said Lou.

Lou said he was laid off when Alberta’s economy took a dip and went into recession.

“I didn’t think I’d stay here for life,” he said.

“I ended up moving onto (cryptocurrency). Alberta has among the cheapest electricity rates in Canada. It is also a province that is friendly to business, we have low taxes. So we are in quite a unique position,” said Lou.

When Ocuis has the access capacity, they offer to rent it out to just about anyone wanting to mine cryptocurrency to do so within the Ocuis space.

“It’s a great way to foster this ecosystem,” he said.

Lou’s first bitcoin mining rig was built within his tiny Chinatown apartment. Because of his apartment’s paper-thin walls and the massive amount of noise his sizable mining rig was making, and the space it was taking up, it simply wasn’t feasible to mine at home.

Heat, noise, and electricity costs. These are some of the vices that come along with the mining rigs used to mine bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“It’s a very hard way to live if you’ve got a miner in your home,” Lou said.

As for what the future holds for Ocuis, Lou said he believes in aggressive expansion and may be looking towards not only expanding Ocuis in the city, but setting up a dedicated facility overseas in China because of potentially cheap costs to mine and maintain equipment.

“It’s just a thought though,” he said.

Kevin Futi, organizer for Product Hunt YYC, a platform for showcasing new products and start-ups in Calgary, said that bitcoin and cryptocurrency isn’t the only part of the mining equation that’s gaining prominence.

“It’s very important to distinguish crypto from blockchain,” Futi said.

Futi said that one can think of blockchain as the internet, and cryptocurrency as something like email. Cryptocurrency generation is just one way a blockchain system can be used.

Land entitlements, contracts, business transactions, and any sort of record management system, according to Futi, could be improved upon with the adoption of blockchain to make them faster and more secure.

Futi also said that blockchain could potentially be adopted by the upstream sectors of oil and gas companies in Calgary.

“Currently, oil and gas is used to losing millions of dollars in transactions,” said Futi.

“What’s happening now, is that companies are looking at ways of not only making more money, but saving more,” he said.

With a blockchain, according to Futi, everything is transparent too.

“With a ledger, we know every transaction is verified in there.