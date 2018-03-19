Calgary transit users mark Thank Your Driver Day

Calgarians celebrate Thank Your Driver day on March 18, 2018 as a day to recognize the operators of Calgary Transit.

Over half a million citizens rely on both the bus and CTrain system during the workweek to get them where they need to be.

Not only do our transit drivers conduct our rides to and from our destinations, they also work hard in providing above and beyond customer care.

Whether that be ensuring our safety, arriving in a timely manner, giving directions or driving through horrendous Calgary winters, these men and women are vital to our growing city.

Showing our appreciation to your transit operator is simple – whether it be a ‘thank you’ as one comes and goes, a smile, or a tweet using #ThanksCT.

“Thank Your Driver Day is a great way to recognize the role of Calgary Transit and Calgary Transit Access operators,” said Calgary Transit Acting Director Chris Jordan. “I love the strong, positive response we see from our customers, both face-to-face and through social media. That response clearly shows that our operator’s efforts make life better for Calgarians every day. I want to thank all our operators for their commitment to our customers.”