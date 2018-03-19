Calgary Winter Olympic debate pushed up after administrative error

After an administrative oops on the Olympic dialogue process, councillors are itching to talk 2026 Games.

On Friday, administrators say they accidentally hit send on a report that made it seem like the city had secured funding from the provincial and federal governments to form a Bid Corporation – which, the public later found out was not true.

The gaffe lead Coun. Shane Keating to ask that councillors debate the Olympics during the current meeting, instead of Wednesday's strategic session.

"I don't think this is something we can leave for another few days. I think it should be added as an item of urgent business," said Keating.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi explained the mix-up to reporters on Monday. He's confident that the city will get the money but it hasn't come yet, making the city's recommendations on their report wrong.

"The recommendations were incorrect because you can only release that money (another $2.5 million) once the funding is confirmed," said Nenshi. "My understanding, I don't know for sure, the situation is very fluid. It was very possible that we may have concluded those negotiations this week."

He said the recommendation should ask council to release the extra funding for the city's portion of a Bidco if the province and federal governments confirm their portions. The report still wasn't online at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Coun. Druh Farrell apologized for a Tweet she sent on Friday, implying the city's Olympic report that was quickly taken offline, wasn't accidentally released.

"I acknowledge it was an error. That doesn't mean I'm not frustrated with the process," Farrell told reporters on Monday. "I'm frustrated with a few things. We've seen three accidental releases of information – the last release of information was information that frankly council should have been privy to."

Farrell said again on Monday she feels that the Olympic Bid Exploration is being lead to a "yes" without some critical information.

"We still have a commitment to go to Calgarians and ask them their perspective, and we haven't done that yet," Farrell said.