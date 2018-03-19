Snow-clearing spending ahead of last year: City of Calgary

The city's anticipating this winter will force them to dip into reserve snow-clearing funds to keep up with the flaky weather.

On Monday, during the city council meeting, snow clearing was a popular topic. This after another weekend of flurries.

Coun. Ward Sutherland was particularly interested in the city's snow-clearing budget, including how much has been spent so far this year and if more cash will be needed before the snowy season is up.

Year to date the city's spent $25 million since January out of $38.8 million meant to last until December, 2018. Last year at this time the city had spent $20 million.

"We're ahead of where we were last year," said Transportation General Manager Michael Thompson. "Whether or not we need to draw on the reserve is dependent on what happens with the weather going forward."