A Chitenge Story: One woman's journey to personal healing comes to Calgary

It was late on a Friday night when Makambe K. Simamba received a fateful knock on her door.

When she opened it, the then-18-year-old journalism student saw a man she recognized as a friend-of-a-friend – but the unexpected visit was anything but friendly.

“He threatened to sexually assault and kill me,” she recalled.

At the time, Simamba was new to Canada and living away from her family in the University of Prince Edward Island's co-ed dormitory.

She managed to get the man to leave, but said she was terrified and shaken by the encounter.

On top of that, her family – her support system – was all the way in the Caribbean.

“The event itself was unfortunate but what was very frustrating and dangerous was that the school handled it very poorly," said Simamba, now 28.

"That unfortunately is not unique at all – college and university campuses are some of the most dangerous places to be a young woman, which is terrifying.”

The incident also triggered a deeply-buried memory that her subconscious had blocked for years: at five years old, Simamba had been abused by man in her homeland of Zambia.

She did’t know who the man was, but she knew deep-down that he was somehow connected to her family.

With this newly-discovered memory, her unease after the dorm incident, and the university's lack of action afterwards, Simamba decided she couldn’t stay in P.E.I., and enrolled in theatre at the University of Lethbridge.

She was no stranger to big moves – Simamba and her family emigrated to the Caribbean from Zambia when she was seven. At 17, she packed her bags again, this time alone, and made the leap to P.E.I.

When she arrived in Lethbridge, she met fellow theatre student Kathryn Smith and was able to open up to her about everything.

Now, Smith is directing Simamba's play, A Chitenge Story, which originally began as a dance piece.

Simamba said she wanted to explore her past trauma through movement, but it wasn’t until she went back to Zambia at age 21 to find and confront this man that the play became what it is today.

“The trip I took was kind of where a lot of that healing happened and where I felt a huge release of all this pain and trauma," she explained.

"The instinct to write the show was not so much to work through that, but just to share the story of where I had started and where had I gotten to.”

A Chitenge Story has been previously performed in Calgary, Lethbridge, and has also been showcased at the University of Lethbridge and at the Unofest Solo Performance Festival in Victoria, B.C.

It's coming back to the Alberta stage in the time of the #Metoo and #TimesUp movements, and Simamba said she hopes that sharing her story will spark more conversations on the topic.

“It’s an exciting time that people are coming together and survivors are sharing their stories and i hope that this can continue so that - I don’t want my kids to say me too and statistically if i have a female child it’s highly likely that they would in the world we’re living today," she said.

“(Being) Zambian, I live in a place where a lot of people don’t look like me, so there’s a lot of power in owning my heritage and also articulating how reconnecting with my heritage helped me heal."

A Chitenge Story is showing at the Pumphouse Theatre's Joyce Doolittle Theatre from March 20 to 24, 2018, with a matinee at 2:00 p.m. on March 24.