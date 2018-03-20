Calgary council votes to keep city-wide fire response goal to seven minutes

As new developments keep the city sprawling, Calgary's seven minute emergency fire response time is burning up resources in the city's suburbs.

But on Tuesday, councillors extinguished a committee endorsement to relax fire response times in newly built communities.

Instead, councillors unanimously reaffirmed that the city-wide expectation for fire response is still at seven minutes.

The Community and Protective Services committee was proposing to stretch fire response goals to ten minutes in new communities where service is more difficult to offer in a timely manner - without adding more resources, like new fire stations.

There were numerous concerns from councillors about moving to a ten-minute mandate.

"Council very clearly affirmed today that we believe in emergency response, we believe in one target for the entire city," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "There cannot be a two-tier system."

Currently, city-wide fire response is expected to meet the seven-minute threshold, but in 2017, that response time was at eight minutes, 90 per cent of the time.

During Tuesday's meeting, fire department Chief Steve Dongworth said when it comes to the city's newer communities, they are able to respond in eight minutes and thirty seconds, 90 per cent of the time.

Council also added that new developments will include a "practical strategy" to incrementally bring new build areas towards the seven minute goal.

"You have to be reasonable about this, you can't wait until the fire hall is built and fully staffed before you build the first house in most neighbourhoods," said Nenshi.

According to the mayor, in the past, the city's strategy wasn't as targeted - instead, it would start with development and a fire hall would follow later.

Stuart Dalgleish, general manager planning & development, said council's vote means administration will be reviewing business plans from developers on what kind of future considerations they have for bringing acceptable fire service to the new area, as well as other city services for their consideration.

The Government of Alberta's building code mandates that municipalities must be able to offer fire response within 10 minutes.