Calgary police hope to reunite hockey and music fans with stolen memorabilia

Calgary police are hoping to find the owner or owners of numerous stolen items that were recently recovered in a drugs and weapons bust.

Insp. Joe Brar of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Investigative Operations Section said a Calgary man was arrested on Feb. 28 after a nine-day investigation.

He said investigators observed the suspect conduct various drug transactions and stolen property transactions near his home in the 1800 block of 34 Avenue SW.

A search warrant of the property recovered drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cannabis, with a street value of approximately $22,984, according to Brar.

“It was a tip from the public that led us to conduct a further investigation,” he said.

Police also found drug paraphernalia at the residence, including scales and baggies, as well as counterfeit U.S. currency, various pieces of stolen property, and weapons such as knives, swords and firearms - two of which were stolen.

Brar said police want to find the owner or owners of a number of collector’s items that were recovered, including:

- An autographed and framed Gordie Howe jersey

- An autographed Tragically Hip picture

- An autographed Sass Jordan electric guitar

- Vintage comic books

- Hockey and trading cards Antique watches

The investigation is ongoing and Brar said additional charges are anticipated.

At this time, John Christopher Fraser, 43, faces a total of 37 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of counterfeit money, and possessing a firearm without a licence.