Province aims to make overdose prevention sites available to Alberta festivals this summer

As street drugs are increasingly cut with highly toxic substances like fentanyl, supervised areas for people to consume their drugs at music festivals may be a reality just in time for the summer season.

Earlier this month, Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne accepted 26 recommendations from the Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission (MOERC), including one directing the provincial health department to facilitate the set-up of overdose prevention sites (OPS) where needed.

Opening an OPS – where people can bring their own substances and consume them in a medically supervised environment, allowing staff to revive them in case of an overdose – doesn't require Health Canada’s approval, unlike supervised consumption sites.

That's because the preventative sites are designed to be temporary and don't focus on providing additional, wrap-around services, such as counselling referrals.

The first OPS in Alberta was opened on the Kainai First Nation earlier this month, after the Blood Tribe reported 150 emergency calls related to overdoses in the span of a week and declared a local state of emergency.

Elaine Hyshka, assistant professor in the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health and co-chair of the MOERC, previously told reporters they believe pop-up OPS' could be useful at events associated with elevated drug use, such as music festivals.

“In these situations, the sites would only be open for the duration of the event – so a much shorter period of time,” Hyshka explained.

The province told Metro this week that interested festivals will have to follow a provincial application process – which is currently under development – and it hopes to have sites available during the 2018 festival season.

Organizers of Alberta’s biggest music festivals have different approaches to on-site harm reduction.

Some, like Edmonton-based live event management company Trixstar – which represents several festivals in Alberta, including the four-day Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Camrose – have staff protocols to follow in case a patron overdoses.

“As this is a recent policy, we are continuing to review and update our emergency response plan with all stakeholders involved, which does includes overdose response plans,” said Chris Melnychuck, who oversees festival marketing and operations at Trixstar.

As Metro previously reported, organizers of the Chasing Summer EDM music festival in Calgary were criticized by public health officials after informing attendees they wouldn’t be allowed to carry their own naloxone kits – which can reverse opioid overdoses – on site.

In August 2015, 17 people were taken to hospital and treated for drug and alcohol-related illness during the popular two-day festival that year; a similar story played out in 2016 and 2017.

Metro reached out to Chasing Summer multiple times for comment on the province’s plan to make OPS available at music festivals, but did not receive a response.

Sara Leishman, executive director of the Calgary Folk Fest and Block Heater festivals, said it’s too early to say what the commission’s recommendation means for them.

“Like any community organization in Calgary, we support public health initiatives as directed by experts in the field,” Leishman told Metro.