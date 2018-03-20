To bid, or not to bid Calgary – that's the 2026 Olympic plebiscite question

Yes or no, it's a simple but costly question two councillors want Calgarians to answer before the city takes any more steps toward bidding for the 2026 Olympic Games.

On Tuesday, councillors will debate an Olympic update asking to incorporate a Bid Corporation and release more funds leading up to a bid or no bid decision, if the federal and provincial governments both agree to fork over cash for the process.

But some councillors think that the city is putting the cart before the horse.

Couns. Sean Chu and Jeromy Farkas have teamed up on an Olympic plebiscite. They say a simple yes or no question should be presented to Calgarians on whether or not Calgary should host the 2026 Olympics.

If it sounds familiar that's because Chu already asked about council's appetite on a plebiscite in July ahead of the civic election. The idea was to tack a question on to the ballot, which would mean a cheaper plebiscite at $390,000. His motion failed.

"I never give up," said Chu. "I will keep fighting."

He said other councillors, like Coun. Druh Farrell, have asked for public engagement and still the city has nothing to show. He said he's advocating for Calgarians to have a voice in front of council and said if the plebiscite motion fails he's open to asking for a plebiscite again, or finding a cheaper way to give Calgarians their say – like voting online.

Coun. Farkas is more skeptical of the city's ability to engage Calgarians.

"The city likes what Calgarians have to say, until it doesn't," said Farkas. "What is a better way to truly consult Calgarians than to ask each of them whether or not they want to support the bid."

Both Farkas and Chu pushed back on Mayor Naheed Nenshi's statements from Monday, and in the past, critiquing a plebiscite at this point for not having enough answers to formulate a fair question for Calgarians.

"Frankly, I think that's insulting to Calgarians intelligence," said Farkas. "It's pretty simple; should we pursue a bid or not?"

This time it's going to cost the city nearly $2 million to complete a plebiscite – and at the end of the day that result isn't legally binding like a provincial referendum would be.

In 2003, Vancouver had its own plebiscite at nearly half a million dollars. The question at that time was also a simple for or against hosting the Olympics, and it too wasn't a binding question.