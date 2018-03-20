University community to walk a mile in her shoes

Alright men, it’s time to strap on the heels are strut your stuff this weekend.

This Saturday, March 24, the YWCA in conjunction with the Students Against Domestic Abuse Association (SADAA) will be hosting the first ever Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event on a Canadian campus at the University of Calgary.

The event will be indoors and run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The walk itself will take place at 10 a.m., followed by two guest speakers who are survivors of domestic abuse.

Kimberly Rude, a sociology major at U of C, will be one of the women speaking.

“I believe it’s important for me to participate and share my story because I know a lot of young women can relate to my experience,” said Rude.

“I feel that the language around domestic abuse and the stereotypical views of this kind of relationship is problematic because we put this idea in our heads about how an abuser should be, but it invalidates other types of abuse, like financial and mental.”

Rude hopes her participation will help lessen the stigma that still surrounds the conversation about domestic abuse.

The Power to Empower Expo will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hunter Hub in the MacEwan Student Centre, featuring information and resource booths, as well as interactive games, activities and raffle prizes.

“This is more of a fun and non-traditional way of getting the word out about the issue of domestic abuse,” said Fariha Khaliq, Director of Events for SADAA.

Khaliq hopes this light-hearted approach to a serious topic will make it more approachable to students and young adults.

The event is intended help to further educate the public on how they can help support someone in an abusive situation, or escape such a situation themselves.

The event is completely free, however participants are encouraged to register their attendance at www.ywcalgary.ca/walkamileoncampus so they can receive a free t-shirt, swag bag and refreshments.