Alberta man flees from police on stolen snowmobile, with dog as passenger

A 34-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly stealing a snowmobile and using it to flee from police - with a pooch as his passenger.

It all began at 5 a.m. Wednesday, when a rural property owner reported his snowmobile had been stolen.

In a release, Vulcan RCMP said it was spotted on a trailer, being towed behind a truck, that was heading towards Highway 529 just before 6 a.m.

An officer from the Vulcan detatchment pulled the driver over and arrested him, but the release said the man was able to get away after a physical confrontation.

The supect fled in the truck, allegedly almost running over the RCMP officer in the process – but it wouldn't be a successful getaway.

As RCMP officers from Vulcan, High River, and Okotoks pursued him, the truck somehow became stuck in a snow-covered field.

The supect then fled on the snowmobile, but not before he retrieved his dog (a chocolate lab, according to the release) from the truck.

Enter officers from Turner Valley RCMP, who were deployed to the scene with their own snowmobiles.

The Calgary Police Service HAWCS also attended, and located the stolen snowmobile in some trees approximately six kilometres away from the abandoned truck and trailer.

The RCMP said their Police Dog Services were also on scene, and assisted with tracking and securing the suspect, who was taken to hospital for minor injuries he sutained from colliding with a tree.

He is now in custody and faces 18 charges related to the theft and pursuits.

The 34-year-old man cannot be named until the charges have been sworn, but they include assault of a police officer, flight from police, and dangerous driving.

On top of that, RCMP said he was already wanted on 29 outstanding warrants from various detachments.

The release added that the attending officer involved in the physical confrontation was not injured, and the dog was also safely returned to a family member of the suspect.