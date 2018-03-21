ASIRT: Calgary officer acted reasonably in 2016 shooting

After investigating a 2016 shooting involving a Calgary officer, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has determined that the officer acted reasonably.

On March 20, 2016 Calgary police responded to a complaint about a man with a gun in Stanley Park. Once on the scene a pair of CPS members approached the man telling him to stop. The man raised and pointed what appeared to be a handgun towards the officers. One of the officers fired two rounds of his service pistol. The shots didn’t hit the man who tried to run.

Police apprehended the man, seizing his weapon, which was a replica antique handgun. No one was injured in the incident.

The man, a 23-year-old, appeared to be under the influence of unknown intoxicants.

ASIRT executive director Susan D. Hughson who reviewed the investigation has determined that “the decision to use force was reasonable, as was the level of force, given the potential threat posed by the man and the information available to the officer,” according to a statement.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as allegations of police misconduct.