Calgary council votes to keep moving on potential Olympic bid

It was a close vote but Calgary City Council decided to continue down the road towards an Olympic bid Tuesday night.

After a marathon two-day meeting, which isn’t complete just yet, councillors heard from Kyle Ripley, director of the Olympic Bid, on where the city stands in its preparations.

Councillors expressed concern that the two other levels of government still had not officially committed cash to the creation of a bid corporation.

A no vote would’ve brought the dream of a 2026 Olympics to an end.

In an 8-6 vote, with Coun. Evan Woolley not present, council narrowly decided to continue on in hopes that the other levels of government will come up with the approximately $20 million needed to prepare a bid in the next 8 months.