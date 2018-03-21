Calgary family's canoe trip calls attention to flooded street

Spring couldn’t come soon enough for Chris Adams, but instead of cruising on Auburn Bay's community lake, Adams and his kids paddled merrily up their street on a lake of slushy, salty, brown melt-water.

Last week, the Adams took their neighbour’s canoe out for the first float of the year right outside of their Auburn Bay home, where melt-water had been pooled for six days.

Adams said the pool just kept getting bigger, and bigger.

“This was the first time it’s gotten really bad,” he said.

According to Adams, the culprit was a catch basin (also called a storm drain) on his street that had frozen shut, coupled with a malfunctioning inlet control device, which limits the amount of water draining into the basin.

Hoping the city could help, Adams said he called 311 several times over the course of a week, to no avail.

That's he handed his phone to a friend, who snapped a few photos of him and his kids in the canoe, which the father posted to Facebook.

Soon, the post was making rounds on social media, gaining likes and shares - most notably by the popular Calgary Twitter account @Crackmacs.

“We hoped it’d shame (the city) into action,” Adams said. “It’s awesome how much attention this has gotten."

Within a few hours of the photo getting a sizable amount of attention on social media, Adams said city workers were on his street corner, steam wand in hand, to clear the catch basin.

“A picture really is worth a thousand words,” said Corey Colbran, manager of wastewater and storm water collection for the City of Calgary.

According to city data, service requests to clear catch basins from March 1-19 this year increased 191.9 per cent, at 3,065 requests - up from last year’s 1,050 requests during the same time period.

The current number of requests to clear catch basins rivals the city's all-time record of 3,304 in March 2014.

Colbran said that when the City gets a service request to clear a catch basin, it gets prioritized into one of three categories: emergency, high priority, and standard.

Emergency, for instance, would be something life-threatening.

High priority would be a situation where private property is at being at risk of getting damaged, and standard would be anyone simply asking the city to clean the catch basin on their street.

Colbran also said including a picture in the request will help the City to better determine how urgent the situation is.

Colbran said that Adams’ case was most likely categorized as standard priority at first, but as soon as the picture caught the city’s attention, it was moved up.

“This time last year, I think some golf courses were even opening up...last year’s melt was much easier,” Colbran said.

“We’re working through extended shifts, getting into as many standards as we can."

Adams said he wasn’t the only person in his neighbourhood that had problems with the melt-water.

“Oh god, everyone on this street [had problems],” he said.