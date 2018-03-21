Calgary Underground FIlm Festival announces 2015 line up

Calling all film fanatics. The city’s most eclectic film festival has dropped the lineup for this year's program. The Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) promises that this year is its boldest lineup yet.

And this year 43 per cent of the festivals feature films were directed by women – the most CUFF has ever had.

Co-founder and festival director Brenda Liberman says that although diversity is something they always strive for, it wasn’t a conscious decision but a more natural attraction to the films.

“We were also naturally attracted to these films, as some of our favourites in the festival regardless,” says Liberman. “I’m proud 43 per cent fell into place without having to fight to find these titles. They rose to the top on their own.”

After 15 years of operating, CUFF has become western Canada’s biggest genre festival.

“I find that just the way our energy and environment is leading up to it makes it a really great place for people in niche audiences,” said Liberman. “It feels like a really welcoming and comfortable environment for people to come and experience something different.”