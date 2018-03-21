Magnetic letter boards appearing in downtown Calgary

While the city-funded art projects around town have received a lot of criticism, it appears a vigilante artist is making their own mark around the downtown core.

An Instagram photo depicting a magnetic board with bright, colourful letters first appeared from the corner of 17 Ave. and 5 St. S.W. on Sunday, March 18.

Another popped up at the 8 Street LRT station, with its first photo being shared via the @Crackmacs Twitter account the following morning.

The boards are certainly no giant blue ring, but they have caught people’s attention.

Calgary Transit confirmed they knew nothing about the one near the 8 Street LRT station.

“I wish I had my granddaughter with me,” said curious passer-by Wendy Hante. “It’s weird seeing a kid’s board up there.”

The surprise of the installation was shared by transit passenger Kyle Dupuis.

“I’m just honestly surprised all the letters are still there,” said Dupuis. “It’s super random.”

Anyone is welcome to rearrange the letters to leave a funny, inspiring or silly message.