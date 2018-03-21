Man charged in downtown Calgary bank robbery

Calgary police have charged a 23-year-old-man with robbery in connection with a recent heist from a downtown bank.

In a release on Wednesday, police alleged Nhial Kual Kual walked into a bank in the 700 block of 3 Street SW at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, March 19, and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

He also claimed that he was armed, according to police, who said the employee complied and Kual left the bank.

Shortly thereafter, police were notified of a man who matched the description of the offender at a mall in the northeast.