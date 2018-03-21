Man known by street name 'Jojo' wanted on warrants: Calgary police

Calgary police are asking the public to help them locate a man known by the street name 'Jojo.'

According to a police news release on Wednesday, Youseff Elias Najem, 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants for theft, failing to comply with bail conditions, and failing to attend court.

He has several visible tattoos: the word 'Alyssas' on his left wrist, Chinese symbols on his left forearm, the word 'Mickllia' on his right hand, and the number '15.7' tattooed on his left ear.

Police said Najem also has the word 'Gonzaga' on his upper back.

He is described as 5'7", weighing 159 pounds, and of Middle Eastern descent, with brown hair and brown eyes.