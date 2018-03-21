Olympic plebiscite decision put off until Calgary administrators share engagement plans

Calgary isn't planning on an Olympic plebiscite – yet.

Citizens will have to wait and see if they will be asked to vote on the future of a potential Olympic bid until April, after a 10-3 vote on Wednesday referred Coun. Sean Chu's motion to hold a prebiscite until then.

The decision comes after councillors voted late last night for the administration to form a Bid Corporation (BidCo), and release up to $2 million in additional funding towards exploring a potential 2026 bid – totalling the city's spending on the matter at $9.5 million.

But to access the new cash, and create a BidCo, the city must show council, in writing, that is has funding commitments from the provincial and federal governments.

The city has promised to release a detailed report on their public engagement plan on April 10, and now, council will also debate a plebiscite during that meeting.

Kurt Hanson, the city's general manager of community services, said ahead of the Olympics in 2010, Vancouver conducted a plebiscite after more than 400 open-houses.

Last year, the now-disbanded Calgary Bid Exploration Committee conducted and released the results from an online survey of Calgarians, but no open houses have happened yet.

"One of the things we know is citizens are asking for more information in terms of cost, funding and economic impact," Hanson said. "We are looking at an online, in person speaker series and pop-ups."

He said generally, doing this type of public engagement instead of a plebiscite allows the city to go past a yes or no question, and hear broader perspectives.

Coun. Chu, alongside Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas, put forward another stab at a plebiscite after a similar motion by Chu was denied last summer.