Suspect in 2017 double homicide in Calgary police custody

Calgary detectives said Wednesday they are currently in the process of questioning a suspect in the double homicide of Colin Reitberger and Anees Amr.

The two men, age 23 and 26, respectively, were gunned down in a Supersotre parking lot on May 21, 2017.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, of Calgary, was charged on June 8, 2017 with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police previously said they believe that Ouellette was involved in a dispute with Reitberger related to drug trafficking, and Amr was an innocent victim.

In a release on Wednesday, Calgary police said the suspect currently in custody will be identified once formal charges have been laid.

Investigators are still looking to identify the driver of a red Dodge Durango, who dropped off the suspect in question off at a gas station at 70 Freeport Blvd NE following the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004 to 2006 model with a sunroof.

Earlier this month, another man, 26-year-old Blais Delaire, was charged with one count of weapons trafficking earlier this month in connection with the deaths, after allegedly helping Ouellette procure the murder weapon.

He will appear in court on March 27, 2018.

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver of the Durango to call the non-emergency police line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.