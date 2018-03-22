82 Calgary cellphone store robberies allegedly linked

The Calgary Police Service is investigating what they say appears to be an organized effort to rob cellphone stores across the city.

Similar robberies of 82 cellphone stores in Calgary occurred between Friday, Feb. 23, and Wednesday, March 15, 2018.

“We are taking these incidents very seriously and are doing everything we can to identify and charge everyone involved,” said Inspector Joe Brar, with the Calgary Police Service’s Investigative Operations Section.

“It is always concerning to us when we see groups escalate from thefts to robberies because there is the very real potential for violence,” he said.

Calgary Police Service believe the cases to be linked based on the descriptions of suspects and the similar methods used to rob each store.

Investigators have already charged four offenders in connection with one of the incidents. Police believe multiple other people are involved in the thefts and robberies.

The offenders were all 16 and 17 years old, and together are charged with eight counts of forcible confinement, four counts of robbery, three counts of wearing a mask with intent to commit a crime and 10 counts of breaching court conditions.

The accused individuals cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to Calgary Police Service, the suspects would initially enter the stores and then run out after grabbing one or two phones that were not secure.

However, the approach since early robberies has escalated. In the most recent incidents, the suspects completely took over the stores and used force to confine the store staff before fleeing with multiple stolen phones.

An investigative team has been formed with support from several different parts of the Service to identify other suspects in the group. Police are also working with cell phone retailers to try to prevent further incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents or the identities of people involved to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of these methods: