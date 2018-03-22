New manslaughter charges laid against Calgary man accused of weapons trafficking in double homicide

A 26-year-old Calgary man already facing charges for allegedly helping procure the murder weapon used in a 2017 double-homicide has been charged with manslaughter, police said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Blais Delaire was charged with one count of weapons trafficking in connection with the deaths of Colin Reitberger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26, who were shot in a southeast Superstore parking lot over the May long weekend.

Police previously said they believe Delaire helped 20-year-old Christian Joffre Ouellette, of Calgary, obtain the gun that was used to kill the two men.

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit announced it laid additional manslaughter charges against Delaire.

He is charged with two counts of manslaughter with a firearm, and will appear in court today.

CPS said yesterday that detectives working on the case had a suspect in custody who would be named once charged had been sworn.

Investigators reiterated on Thursday that they are still looking to identify the driver of a red Dodge Durango, who allegedly dropped the accused off at a gas station at 70 Freeport Blvd NE following the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004 to 2006 model with a sunroof.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency police line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.