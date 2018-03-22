Pandas are set to make journey to Calgary Zoo

Although the Panda Passage exhibit at the Calgary Zoo is still over a month away from opening, the animals are officially on their way here.

"They will be packing lots of snacks," said zoo spokesperson Trish Exton-Parder, regarding the trip from Toronto, as pandas will typically eat 40 kilograms of bamboo per day.

She said they were planning to start the journey westward on Thursday, although she noted anything can happen when transporting live animals.

Exton-Parder remained tight-lipped on how exactly they will be getting here.

When they do arrive, the four pandas – two adults and two cubs – will enter a mandatory quarantine period as they get used to their new surroundings and caretakers, and to ensure they settle in easily and comfortably.

The zookeepers who will be handling the pandas upon their arrival spent several days in Toronto learning from their facilitators, as well as a panda expert from China, to familiarize themselves with the care routine and the animals themselves.

The cubs, Jia Yueyue and Jia Panpan, are set to return to China when they turn four late next year.

Once the cubs have left, the female panda Er Shun will then have a short opportunity to hopefully reproduce in Calgary via artificial insemination, as she did during her time in Toronto.

It is an important part of their conservation to also raise the population of these gorgeous animals, which were taken off the endangered list just last year.

The Calgary Zoo has previously housed pandas in 1988, but only for the duration of seven months.

Season pass holders will be allowed into the exhibit before general public.