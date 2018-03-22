Wednesday evening collision sends one man to hospital in critical condition

A collision at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 sent a man in his 20s to hospital in critical condition.

Calgary Police are further investigating the crash, which took place at the intersection at Memorial Drive and 28 Street SE.

A man driving a pick up truck was travelling westbound when he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light.

The car, which was carrying three passengers in addition to the driver, rotated clockwise and came to a rest at the northeast corner median of the intersection.

The rear driver-side passenger was the man critically injured, while the rest of the passengers received minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and arrested on scene for impaired driving.