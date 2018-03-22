News / Calgary

Wednesday evening collision sends one man to hospital in critical condition

Driver arrested on scene for impaired driving

The collision happened at Memorial Drive and 28 Street SE.

A collision at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 sent a man in his 20s to hospital in critical condition.

Calgary Police are further investigating the crash, which took place at the intersection at Memorial Drive and 28 Street SE.

A man driving a pick up truck was travelling westbound when he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light.

The car, which was carrying three passengers in addition to the driver, rotated clockwise and came to a rest at the northeast corner median of the intersection.

The rear driver-side passenger was the man critically injured, while the rest of the passengers received minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and arrested on scene for impaired driving.

Charges have not yet been laid as the investigation continues, and speed was not considered a factor.

