Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if you don't like high gas prices

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says if British Columbia wants to keep a lid on gasoline prices it should stop opposing the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would triple the amount of crude flowing from Alberta to a port facility in Burnaby, B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday he would like to see the federal government take a leadership role in keeping gas prices affordable.

He said the pipeline expansion would not bring down gas prices and will only send bitumen to another jurisdiction.

In Calgary today, Notley accused Horgan's government of environmental hypocrisy.

She says the pipeline expansion would benefit Alberta and British Columbia.

Notley also slammed the B.C. government for a plan to offer tax incentives, including relief from the provincial sales tax, for construction of liquefied natural gas projects.

Horgan announced the proposed subsidies ahead of a final investment decision on LNG Canada's $40-billion project which would include building a natural gas pipeline from northeast B.C. to a new terminal on the coast.

Notley said it is hypocritical for B.C. to apply one set of environmental rules for itself and a different set for Alberta.

The federal government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in 2016, but the project has faced ongoing challenges and delays.

Horgan is asking for a legal ruling on whether his province can restrict increases in the amount of oil from coming into B.C. while his government reviews oil-spill safety measures.