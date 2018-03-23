Earth Hour returns to Calgary for the eleventh year

This weekend, people across Calgary will be turning off their lights and powering down their devices for 60 minutes as part of the global Earth Hour initiative.

The 11th annual event is on Saturday, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m local time.

City facilities, such as the municipal building, Water Centre and firestations will be turning off all non-essential and feature lighting.

The public is also invited to Calgary Unplugged, a free family-friendly event on St. Patrick's Island from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on March 24.

Aside from free hot chocolate, there will be a dance party and a photo booth.

The music and lights for the dance party will be powered by bikes, according to organizer Open Streets Events.

The City of Calgary said representatives will be at the event to share tips about water usage and saving energy.