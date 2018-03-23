Enforcing Calgary secondary suite inspections could come with challenges: Expert

Entering a secondary suite for an inspection won't be as easy as finding the address and walking in, and some see that as a hang-up in the city's plans to bring existing suites up to code.

Calgary councillors recently passed a secondary suite bylaw reform to make basement and backyard apartments a discretionary land-use in traditionally single detached residential zones.

The tweaks also included a goal to bring 800 existing and new suites up to code over a two-year amnesty period, with a renewed focus on enforcement and safety.

According to the city, their safety codes officers are going to be seeking out landlords who are advertising rentals not listed on the city's registry – a secondary suite verification system that tells renters if the suite they want to rent is safe and approved by the city.

Currently, more than 900 suites are registered.

But actually entering suites to make sure they're safe isn't necessarily going to be easy.

According to associate law professor Eran Kaplinsky from the University of Alberta, property owners have the law and right to exclude anyone from their property.

However, that basic right can be superseded by the Municipal Government Act, which would allow the city to give "reasonable notice" to the owner or tenant to enter the property and carry out an inspection, Kaplinsky explained.

But if a landlord plays interference, the city has to seek a court order.

"The power to enter private property does represent a serious interference with private rights, but is necessary in the pursuit of the public interest," Kaplinsky said.

"Various officials can legally access private property, including tax assessors, meter and weed inspectors...public health officials. In all cases, the power must be exercised appropriately."

This was confirmed by the city, who told Metro their officers have the right to inspect suites, but not to enter them.

In 2015, the city recorded 1,261 secondary suite service requests, which could be anything from a neighbour complaint to an ex-tenant reporting unsafe conditions, or even a question about a suite.

Last year, the city had 992 such calls.

Mitzi Halliday, whose daughter Tiffany Cox died in an illegal basement suite along with her fiance Jonathan St. Pierre and Colleen Mantei after being trapped by a fire and grated windows, said she's hopeful that higher fines and licensing for landlords and rent control could help save lives in the future.

Her daughter had tried to work with their landlord to fix several issues, including the removal of a grate on the bedroom window exit, but the work was never completed.

Halliday said renters need to know how to be their own advocates, but most importantly the city has to find a way into illegal suites to inspect them.