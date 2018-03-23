Five arrested during protest at Calgary Kinder Morgan offices

Five people were arrested for tresspassing Friday after staging a sit-in at Kinder Morgan's Calgary offices and demanding the company cease all work on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

The protesters, who zip-tied themselves to the company's office doors at about 8:30 a.m., have all been released from police custody, according to a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The CPS Public Safety Unit and a negotiator attended the scene.

No one was hurt and no charges have been laid, but the spokesperson said police are still investigating.

Climate Justice Edmonton, the group behind the sit-in, cautioned investors in the expansion project to expect "ongoing delays and inturruptions."

"The Trans Mountain expansion is a volatile investment that will inevitably face continued delays all along the proposed route and in the courts," said organizer Gabrielle Gelderman.

"This pipeline will not be built, not in our lifetimes."

The Trans Mountain Pipeline route takes oil from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.