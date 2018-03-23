Murder investigation wraps up after Calgary police find suspect dead
Calgary police say they're no longer investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old they allege was shot
Police are wrapping up an investigation into the deaths of two men.
On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, police were called to a house in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive SW.
A family member had found 29-year-old Cyrus Ebrahimi dead. Police previously said he was shot.
The next day, police went looking for Ebrahimi's roommate, Mohammadali Darabi.
They found him dead on Tuesday, Oct. 17, inside his 2006 Toyota Corolla.
An autopsy confirmed it was Darabi, according to a news release.
Police say they found a gun in the Corolla that matched the weapon used to kill Ebrahimi.
The release called the murder a "targeted incident" and said police are no longer investigating.
