Murder investigation wraps up after Calgary police find suspect dead

Police are wrapping up an investigation into the deaths of two men.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, police were called to a house in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive SW.

A family member had found 29-year-old Cyrus Ebrahimi dead. Police previously said he was shot.

The next day, police went looking for Ebrahimi's roommate, Mohammadali Darabi.

They found him dead on Tuesday, Oct. 17, inside his 2006 Toyota Corolla.

An autopsy confirmed it was Darabi, according to a news release.

Police say they found a gun in the Corolla that matched the weapon used to kill Ebrahimi.