Notley hints provincial support for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid coming soon

Olympic cash or not, the provincial government seems to be ready to talk about Calgary's 2026 dreams.

After Thursday's provincial budget left out any support for Calgary's Olympic bid exploration, Premier Rachel Notley told Albertans on Friday to stay tuned.

"We've been having conversations with the City of Calgary and I believe we'll have more to say on that in the days to come," Notely said when asked by reporters at a new school announcement in Calgary.

This week, city councillors voted in favour of continuing a bid exploration, and gave administrators the go-ahead to take $2 million from the fiscal stability reserve and incorporate a bid corporation under the condition that the provincial and federal governments both promise to offer financial support.

Council also voted to wait and see what administrators come up with on the public consultation front before deciding if the bid question should be put to Calgarians in a plebiscite.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has long indicated that both the provincial and federal levels of government have shown interest in supporting Calgary through a bid process, but that they needed to dot their I's and cross their T's before making any public commitments.