Police warn of online ticket scam after Calgary firefighter's identity stolen

Police are warning Calgarians to be cautious during online transactions after several people looking to score concert and hockey tickets were duped by someone pretending to be a firefighter.

The fraudulent seller, who contacts people looking to buy tickets online, provides an image of an Alberta driver's license positioned beside a Calgary Fire Department uniform to verify their identity, according to police.

Calgary police said the victims are blocked after they send payment, and the tickets never arrive.

A news release on Friday said police have confirmed that a member of the Calgary Fire Department has been a victim of identity theft, and is not involved in the scam.