Police warn of online ticket scam after Calgary firefighter's identity stolen
A fraudulent seller provides an image of an Alberta driver's license, positioned beside a firefighter's uniform, to verify their identity
Police are warning Calgarians to be cautious during online transactions after several people looking to score concert and hockey tickets were duped by someone pretending to be a firefighter.
The fraudulent seller, who contacts people looking to buy tickets online, provides an image of an Alberta driver's license positioned beside a Calgary Fire Department uniform to verify their identity, according to police.
Calgary police said the victims are blocked after they send payment, and the tickets never arrive.
A news release on Friday said police have confirmed that a member of the Calgary Fire Department has been a victim of identity theft, and is not involved in the scam.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.