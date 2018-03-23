Provincial budget promises two new schools for Calgary

The government is planning to provide new spaces for the growing student population, with 20 new school projects scheduled to start this year, according to the 2018 budget.

The projects include: seven new schools, seven replacements, three modernizations, two projects that have been approved for design, and an addition to an existing school.

A total of $393 million has been allocated for these new projects, which are expected to be complete for the 2022-23 school year.

The new schools will be located in Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

Two of those have been approved for design in Calgary – a new high school for Coventry Hills, and a middle school in Auburn Bay.

“Our government knows that stability in the school system helps students and their families,” said Minister of Education David Eggen, in a statement.

“We know that investing in education is one of the most important investments we can make in our province’s future.”

The replacement schools will be located in Delia, Provost, Tilley, Brooks, St. Albert, Stony Plain and Camrose.

The province said the modernization projects will be in Edmonton, Sherwood Park and Lacombe.