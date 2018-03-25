News / Calgary

Calgary police homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Marlborough Park

Calgary Police asks anyone with any information to contact them

Jennifer Friesen / Calgary Freelance

Few details are available at this time about a body found in Marlborough Park.

The Calgary Police Service were called to the 1000 block of Maitland Drive NE Sunday morning after the discovery of a body in the community of Marlborough Park.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating as the death seems suspicious in nature.

There are few details as it is still very early in the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, or can leave their tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

