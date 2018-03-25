Calgary police homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Marlborough Park
Calgary Police asks anyone with any information to contact them
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Police Service were called to the 1000 block of Maitland Drive NE Sunday morning after the discovery of a body in the community of Marlborough Park.
The Homicide Unit is now investigating as the death seems suspicious in nature.
There are few details as it is still very early in the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, or can leave their tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Funeral service set today for slain Ajax, Ont., woman and her two children
-
‘Vote them out!’ U.S. students demanding gun control fill streets of Washington
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'