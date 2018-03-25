Car fleeing police crashes into Chestermere garage

Chestermere RCMP worked with Calgary Police Service early Sunday morning to stop a vehicle that was fleeing from police.

RCMP encountered the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. It struck and then fled from one of the responding RCMP vehicles.

Calgary police members and HAWCS helped the RCMP find and follow the vehicle. It later collided with two parked cars and a garage, at which point the driver fled on foot. He was apprehended at a nearby property with help from the CPS K9 unit.

Police say there was significant damage caused to both parked vehicles and the garage.